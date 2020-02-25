Punjab CM meets Behbal Kalan incident victims' kin, promises time-bound probe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met the families of the victims of the Behbal Kalan incident and promised that a time-bound Special Task Force (STF) investigation into the case would be taken to its logical conclusion and those found guilty would be punished.

"All the culprits involved in the heinous crime of the incidents of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan Kotkapura and firing incidents at Bargari would be brought to book and those responsible for the deaths of innocent people would be duly punished" he quoted as saying in a press statement.

The family members, including Sadhu Singh, father of late Gurjit Singh of Sarawan village and Sukhraj Singh, son of late Krishan Bhagwan Singh, demanded early completion of various development works in Behbal Kalan. These include boundary wall and flooring of the community hall, carpeting of existing three kilometer stretch of kacha road from village Sarawan to Matta, besides upgradation of infrastructure in local Dana Mandi.

Captain Amarinder also agreed to visit Behbal Kalan soon. He promised to get all these pending development issues addressed on priority.

Cabinet Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Vijay Inder Singla, as well as MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Parminder Singh Pinky, were present at the meeting.

A series of desecration incidents of the Sikh Guru Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent protests had taken place in Punjab in October 2015. The first incident of desecration was reported from Bargari, Faridkot district, and many people had lost their lives in the police firing during the protests. (ANI)