Punjab CM not in favour of job reservation for locals

Chandigarh [India], March 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday opposed the policy of excessive regionalisation being followed by certain states claiming it is not a good thing.

He said, he believed that India is one country and in the theory of "India for Indians".

Captain Amarinder Singh was responding to a question on a reservation in jobs for local youth, as recently announced by neighbouring Haryana, which has reserved 75 per cent of jobs for locals in the private sector.

Pointing out that there was no state in India where Punjabis were not flourishing and doing a great job, the Chief Minister questioned: "why Punjabis cannot buy land in Himachal Pradesh or do not have certain rights in Kashmir and Rajasthan."



"If we start regionalising, we will suffer," he warned.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved a bill that would provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector jobs for the people of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on March 2.

"The Haryana Governor has approved a bill that reserves 75 per cent of the private sector jobs for locals. This is the day of great happiness for the youth of the state. The youths of the state now will get 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs, they will get reservation in every company, society and trust," he told reporters here.

The Haryana State Employment Of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which was passed by the state assembly last year, will provide a quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000.

Chautala said the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party government is committed to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state and it would leave no stone unturned to ensure job to every youth of Haryana." (ANI)

