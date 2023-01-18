Punjab CM orders closure of Zira liquor factory

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued orders to close the Zira liquor factory on Tuesday.

Mann made the announcement through his official Twitter handle and warned, "Anyone who tries to impair the purity of Punjab's land, air and water for their selfish measures and commercial benefits would not be spared. Be it anyone."

The order issued by the Chief Minister sought to close down the Marlboro liquor factory in Zira in the Ferozepur district of Punjab with immediate effect.



In his statement, Mann said, "No one will be allowed to spoil the air of Punjab. Therefore, after consulting legal experts, a big decision has been taken in the public interest. I have issued orders to close the Zeera Liquor Factory; in the future, if anyone tries to spoil the environment, they will not be spared."

Several farmers under the banner of the Sanjha Morcha Zira had been protesting in front of the distillery "Malboros International Private Limited", owned by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, demanding it is shut down as it was allegedly polluting groundwater in several villages besides causing air pollution.

According to farmers, due to the water emanating from the Liquor factory, the groundwater of around 40 villages was getting polluted. The protesting farmers claimed that children were getting sick and infected with other life-threatening diseases and that the future of about 40 villages would be at stake.

Earlier, on December 23, 2022, the Punjab and Haryana High Court adjourned the hearing and listed the matter for hearing in the last week of January.

The court also directed the soil testing team from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) high committee and the Gadhwasu high committee for animal husbandry to check the health hazards and complete its work in 2 weeks and submit the reports. (ANI)

