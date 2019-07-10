Punjab CM orders crackdown on power theft to check PSPCL losses

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on power theft in a bid to check the huge losses suffered by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), particularly in the areas bordering Pakistan and Haryana.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the state's power situation in the prevailing peak power demand season, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to issue detailed guidelines to the district police and civil administration in the concerned districts to work with PSPCL to check power theft.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to tie up with the DGP to ensure adequate police protection to PSPCL staff engaged in taking action against unscrupulous elements engaged in pilferage of power through 'kundi connections'.

PSPCL CMD informed the meeting that the maximum losses on Urban Power Supply (UPS) feeders were reported in the border towns of Bhikiwind (80 per cent), Patti (71percent ) Zira (61 per cent) followed by Patran (57 per cent), Baghapurana (55 per cent), Tarn Taran (51percent) and Ajnala (50 per cent).

To clear PSPCL's mounting subsidy arrears, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to ensure the timely release of the payments to help the power entity operate seamlessly and efficaciously. He asked the Finance Department to ensure the release of subsidy payments at regular intervals (ANI)

