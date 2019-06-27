Punjab CM orders magisterial inquiry into clashes in Ludhiana Central Jail

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the outbreak of violence in the Central Jail in Ludhiana.

He has directed Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal to conduct the inquiry into the matter.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out in Ludhiana Central Jail, forcing the police to beef up security inside the premises.

Four prisoners, who tried to escape during the clash, were apprehended and brought back by the police.

According to the police, the fire brigade had arrived at the spot to douse the fire, which reportedly broke out during the clashes. (ANI)

