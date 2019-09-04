Punjab: CM orders probe into Batala firecracker factory explosion, announces ex-gratia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Batala firecracker factory blast that killed 19 people and left 27 injured.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Batala has been asked to conduct the inquiry into the tragic incident.

Captain Amarinder Singh also directed the Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to immediately rush to the spot to oversee the relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lack for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Capt Amarinder also directed both the Civil and Police administration of district Gurdaspur district to extend all possible help to the victims' families in this hour of grief. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur, to provide the best possible treatment to the injured free of cost, besides asking SSP Batala to supervise the evacuation operations being carried out by the NDRF teams. (ANI)

