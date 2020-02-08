Punjab CM orders probe into Tarn Taran firecrackers explosion incident

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the explosion of the firecrackers in a trolley during a Nagar Kirtan that killed two persons and left nine injured in Tarn Taran on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured, according to an official spokesperson.

The explosion occurred in a trolley near Daleke Mor, Palasaur.

The Tractor-Trolley was a part of the Nagar Kirtan going from Pahuwind in police station Bhikhiwind to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib in Chattiwind.

"The initial reports suggest some youngsters were exploding makeshift firecrackers in the trolley which triggered the explosion, the SDM's inquiry would ascertain the full facts of the case," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

