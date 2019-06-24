Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab CM orders SIT probe into murder of Bargari case accused

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:03 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Bargari sacrilege case main accused Mahinderpal Bittu in Patiala's New Nabha prison.
The decision was taken by the chief minister at a meeting of top police and administrative officials.
"The SIT, to be headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ishwar Singh, will probe all aspects of the fatal attack on Mahinderpal Bittu. The SIT will ascertain conspiracy, if any, in the killing of Bittu by prison inmates. It will also investigate the role of the prison staff," an official spokesperson said after the meeting.
The members of the SIT will include Patiala Inspector General Amardeep Rai, Deputy Inspector General of Intelligence Hardial Mann, Patiala Senior Superintendent Mandeep Singh and Additional Inspector General of Counter Intelligence Kashmir Singh.
Bittu, who was a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, was allegedly murdered by two other inmates - Gurusewak Singh and Mahinder Singh - at around 5 pm on Saturday in his high-security cell in the jail.
The chief minister directed the jail minister and the ADGP of prisons to take all necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
"Such brazen violation of law and order, and laxity in prison security will not be tolerated," he said.
On the demand for withdrawal of cases against the Dera followers, the chief minister said, "The law will take its own course. Final reports of investigations in the cases have been submitted in court. It is up to the court to take a decision."
Amarinder Singh had assured stringent action against the assailants and ordered a fact-finding probe into the incident. (ANI)

