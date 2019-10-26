Punjab: CM proposes new formula to SGPC to break impasse over joint celebration of Parkash Purb

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In an attempt to break the impasse on joint celebration of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday proposed that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should join the state government's event on November 12 and the main event can be held under the purview of the religious body on November 11.

Singh made this suggestion in a meeting with the SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal at his official residence.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister expressed concern about the lack of unity on this historic occasion, especially in view of the participation of high-ranking dignitaries like the President and the Prime Minister of the country in various events.

"Underlining the embarrassment this would cause to all concerned, Captain Amarinder noted that the Sikh community has always remained united in such celebrations in the past. He warned that any deviation from the past practice will cause irreparable damage to the community," an official statement said.

Longowal apprised the Chief Minister about the decision of the Union Home Minister and the President of the nation to visit Sultanpur Lodhi on November 11 and 12 respectively

"The Chief Minister suggested that the SGPC stage inside the Gurdwara precincts at Sultanpur Lodhi may be used as the common stage on November 11, with the state government also participating in the celebration there," the statement said.

However, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder proposed that since November 12 would have the President participating in the event, it was apt for the state government to host the head of the state, in keeping with his status.

"This, said the Chief Minister, will help clear the confusion prevailing among the people about the main events, and will also send a positive message of unity among the Sikh community," it said.

The meeting was also attended by several ministers of the state government including MP Balwinder Singh Bhundar, and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Suresh Kumar. (ANI)

