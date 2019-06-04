Punjab CM requests PM to declare Guru Nanak Prakash Purab as National Tolerance Day

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] June 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the auspicious 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab as National Tolerance Day.

The CM wrote a letter to the Prime Minister seeking that the auspicious day is declared National Tolerance Day for the re-dedication of people to Guru Nanak Dev's message of love, compassion and tolerance.

"Since the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are as relevant today as they were in his times, the 550th Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev, to be observed on November 12 this year, should be declared as National Tolerance Day as a befitting tribute to the great Master," said the Chief Minister in his letter.

He further suggested that the birth anniversary of the first Guru be observed in this manner every year thereafter.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Guru Nanak Dev, during his lifetime, travelled far and wide, spreading the message of inclusion and tolerance, besides setting up a unique spiritual and social platform based on equality, fraternal love, goodness and virtue.

"The fundamental beliefs of Sikhism, as articulated by Guru Nanak Dev, included equality of mankind, engaging in selfless service, striving for social justice for the benefit and prosperity of all, articulated as 'sarbat da bhala'," he pointed out.

"The 1st Guru was thus an epitome of love, compassion and tolerance," added Captain Amarinder. (ANI)

