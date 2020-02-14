Punjab CM reviews flood preparedness for coming monsoon season

Chandigarh [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to prioritise the core sectors of education, health, power and water for ensuring the quality of life of citizens across the state.

Chairing a meeting of all DCs here at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister directed them to go for extensive monitoring of various development and welfare schemes related to these focus sectors to ensure strict implementation of such programmes, read an official statement.

To ensure smooth delivery of citizen-centric services, the Chief Minister asked the DCs to personally keep close tabs on the functioning of the Sewa Kendras in order to curtail the pendency of applications for seeking various citizen services.

Additional Chief Secretary, Governance Reforms, Vini Mahajan informed the meeting that 515 Sewa Kendras were functioning in the state, with a pendency of 42,261 against 2,60,4975 applications received from all the districts.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to instruct the revenue officials to ensure prompt disposal of revenue matters such as transfer of property, partition, mutation cases etc. He directed them to convene monthly meetings of Grievance Redressal Committee and send comprehensive reports within the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister further asked the DCs to regularly monitor the progress of solid waste management for the door to door collection of segregated waste, wet waste processing facilities and bulk waste generators compliance, up to March 31, 2020.

Captain Amarinder Singh also reviewed the flood preparedness with the DCs and asked the Chief Secretary to place sufficient funds on the disposal of Deputy Commissioners to execute various flood protection works, especially at vulnerable sites, well in advance of the onset of the monsoon season, the statement read.

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria had a detailed meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the progress of flood protection works. (ANI)

