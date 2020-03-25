Punjab CM sanctions Rs 3 cr for providing food packets during lockdown

Chandigarh [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for providing food packets to over 38,000 people during the lockdown period in the state to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

"Have sanctioned Rs 3 cr for providing food packets to over 38000 @PunjabPoliceInd personnel working round the clock to enforce the curfew and facilitate people in these testing times. Have also asked @DGPPunjabPolice to convey my appreciation to them," Singh tweeted.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered 230 FIRs and arrested 111 people for violation of the curfew imposed by the Chief Minister in the state to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phillaur city of Jalandhar district on Tuesday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 519 on Tuesday. (ANI)

