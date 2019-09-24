Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI)
Punjab CM seeks Shah's intervention to check incidents of Pak drones supplying arms and ammunitions

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure necessary action in the 'incidents' of Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state.
Taking to Twitter Singh stated that the drone incidents are just one of Pakistan's "sinister designs" following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status under Article 370.
"Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request Amit Shah Ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest," Singh tweeted.
Punjab Chief Minister's concern comes two days after Punjab Police claimed to have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.
According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'Jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.
Singh has also urged the Central government to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state.
An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Prisons Act, and various relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Singh has also decided to hand over further investigations in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a bid to ensure that the entire conspiracy is fully and expeditiously unravelled. (ANI)

