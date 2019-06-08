Punjab CM seeks speedy trial of rape cases, urges Chief Justice of High Court to devise a mechanism

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Expressing concern over delay in trial of rape cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Krishna Murari to put in place a fast track trial mechanism, and also advise the subordinate courts, under his jurisdiction, to complete the trial of such cases speedily.

In a letter to Justice Murari, which comes a couple of days after the Sangrur police filed the charge sheet in Dhuri's minor's rape case, Chief Minister Singh said: "Speedy trials are essential to ensure that all culprits in such cases are brought to justice at the earliest."

The Punjab Chief Minister also drew the attention of the Chief Justice towards amended provisions of Section 173 (1-A) of Criminal Procedure Code, wherein a time limit has been prescribed for investigation of the cases registered under Sections 376, 376-A, 376-B, 376-C, 376-D, 376-DA, 376-DB and 376-E of the Indian Penal Code.

"The State Police have been time and again directed to ensure that investigation of cases involving such crimes are completed within the prescribed limit," he wrote.

However, he said, "it has been observed that even though investigation of such cases is completed on time, trial by the courts of competent jurisdiction takes much longer than the desired time."

"Since delayed justice to the victims hurts the common man, it is felt that trial of such cases, particularly those involving rapes, should be expedited without any further delay," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)