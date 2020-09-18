Punjab CM should clear position on agriculture-related Bills: SAD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Spokesman and Former Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday said that by resigning from the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has played her role and it is time for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to clear his position whether he will resign or not.

In a video shared by Cheema, he said that, "By resigning Harsimrat Kaur Badal Sukhbir Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal has played their role now it's the time for Punjab Congress to clarify its stand. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should clear his position either he will resign or not."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last evening.



On Thursday, Harsimrat had resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills.

Earlier, Harsimrat's husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his wife will resign over the three farmers' Bills brought in the Parliament by the government. The bills are aimed at replacing the ordinances.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Notably, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House. (ANI)

