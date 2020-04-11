Punjab CM suggests extension of national lockdown at PM's video conference

Chandigarh [India], April 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday recommended extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight while suggesting health and relief measures to the people in the state's COVID-19 battle, in addition to special concessions for industry and agriculture sectors on an urgent basis.

Participating in the video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all the Chief Ministers, Captain Amarinder Singh pointed out that there was huge uncertainty about the likely incidence of disease and the nation was in for a long fight, read a statement.

Given the trend in China and several European countries, it was necessary to continue the lockdown, he said and added that though the restrictions were causing a lot of hardship to the people, India could not afford to take any chances.

Captain Amarinder Singh informed in the meeting that the state government had already decided to go for curfew/complete lockdown till May 1, with all educational institutions to be closed till June 30, with state Board examinations also deferred till further orders. Section 144 remains in place, along with prohibition of public service vehicles till May 1, the Chief Minister noted.

He further sought Special Risk Insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers and all other employees, who are working day and night to help ameliorate the miseries and stress of common man in these trying times, the statement added.

Underlining the need to substantially increase the number of tests being done and go for rapid testing, at least in the state's hotspot areas of Nawanshahar, Dera Bassi and Mohali, the Chief Minister said the central government should hasten supplies of required testing kits.

The Punjab Chief Minister further requested Rs 500 crore for the quick upgradation of infrastructure of government hospitals in Punjab. He also called for speedy approval, on a priority basis, by the Centre to the state's proposal for Rs 550 crore project to set up an Advanced Centre for Virology in Punjab.

On the relief measures needed urgently in the light of the current crisis, the Chief Minister urged the Government of India to defer recovery, and waiver of interest and penalties, on industrial loans for six months.

Emphasising that the industrial establishments could not continue to look after their workers, and even pay their salaries for the period of lockdown, for a long time, he asked the Centre to think of some innovative solutions for relief to daily wage workers and industrial labour either through ESIC funds or under MGNREGA.

The Government of India may allow village Panchayats and municipalities to utilize the 14th Finance Commission Grants for emergency relief including food and medicines for the poor and needy, he further suggested.

Captain Amarinder Singh also asked for a one-time increase in borrowing limit from 3 per cent to 4 per cent of state's GDP by amending the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Amendment Act (FRBM Act), 2003. His government, said Captain Amarinder, was sending a complete proposal in this regard as desired by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the statement said.

Punjab has 151 positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, with 17 of the 22 districts affected and 15 having more than three cases each. Mohali has the maximum of 48 positive cases. (ANI)

