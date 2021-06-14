Punjab CM, Sukhbir Badal mourn demise of Nirmal Milkha Singh

Chandigarh [India], June 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of former Captain of Indian Women National Volleyball team Nirmal Milkha Singh (85), who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

Nirmal, who was the wife of track legend Milkha Singh, had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "I am saddened to learn about the death of one of the iconic volleyball players who brought several laurels for the country thus making every Punjabi proud."

He said the remarkable services rendered by Nirmal Milkha Singh as Director of Sports for women, Punjab for promotion of sports would be ever remembered by one and all.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also mourned the demise of Nirmal and played to God to give strength to her family in this hour of grief.



"My heartfelt sympathies with S Milkha Singh ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, former captain of Indian Women's Volleyball team. May the Almighty grant strength to the family to tide over the grief," tweeted the SAD president.

"Deep condolences to the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, former captain of Indian Women's Volleyball team. May Gurusahab grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal in a tweet.

Nirmal passed away on Sunday evening at a private hospital in Mohali after a valiant battle against COVID-19. She is survived by her husband, one son, and three daughters. Her son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer.

The former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh also tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dr. Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh provided an update on Milkha Singh's health saying: "Milkha Singh's saturation has improved. Parameters are stable."

Last week, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)

