Punjab CM tests negative for COVID-19, ends week-long self-isolation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirus, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister had earlier come in contact with two MLAs who had later tested positive for the virus. He came in contact with the legislators in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28 during a one-day session of the House.

"Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ends his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for COVID-19. Chief Minister had self-isolated himself on August 28 after coming in contact with 2 MLAs who had later tested positive for coronavirus," said the CMO.

"Captain Amarinder, who presided over a virtual high-level meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested today and was found negative," it stated.

This was the third time the Chief Minister got himself tested for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active coronavirus cases in Punjab stand at 15,731. While 42,543 patients have cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 1,739. (ANI)

