Punjab CM thanks people for offering Baisakhi prayers from homes

Chandigarh [India], April 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday thanked the people of the State for responding to his appeal for 'Ardas' at 11 am from their homes.

Lauding the cooperation of the people in this difficult time, the Chief Minister said that it was the need of the hour for all to behave responsibly and ensure that the pandemic does not escalate out of control.

The Chief Minister, who led the Baisakhi prayers with his own 'ardas' at his home, hoped that the collective prayers of the people would keep Punjab safe and ensure its victory over deadly coronavirus.

Chief Minister Singh had on April 12 called upon the people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate Baisakhi with the traditional fervour and gaiety, but to stay at home, for their own safety and that of their children as well as the state and the nation.

He thanked the people for extending their full support to his government for the past three weeks in maintaining social distance and adhering to the restrictions imposed as a result of the lockdown.

"The inherent Punjabi resilience had once again come to the fore in this critical hour," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have had to extend the curfew for another two weeks, till May 1, but given the critical situation, there was no option," said the Chief Minister.

He reiterated his assurance to the people that the government would further streamline the supply chain and ensure that not a single person in the state, including the migrant labourers, go hungry.

"Further measures would be taken to ensure the smooth and gradual exit of the state from the lockdown/curfew so that some kind of normalcy could be enabled, in the interest of the economy and industry," he said. (ANI)

