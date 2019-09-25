Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab CM to lead all-party delegation to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on corridor's opening day on Nov 9

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Chandigarh [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the corridor on November 9.
The Chief Minister made the announcement while reviewing the progress of the various works related to the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations at the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak. This was his second review meeting in a week, an official release said.
The delegation that will accompany the Chief Minister to the historic gurdwara would comprise all 117 Punjab MLAs, state Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, SGPC members, as well as members of Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised state political party.
During the review meeting, Amarinder also announced that the Dera Baba Nanak road leading to Old Gurdwara Sahib towards the corridor would be named after late Akali leader Kuldeep Singh Wadala.
He asked Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal to ensure regular outflow of funds for all projects connected with the celebrations as it will be a grand occasion.
"If necessary, he could even cut the financial allocation of any other department," the Chief Minister told the Finance Minister.
Underlining the need to disseminate all necessary information regarding the main events, Amarinder asked the State Organising Committee to prepare a detailed audio-visual campaign to enable the devotees to plan their journey in advance.
He directed the department to also design an information handbook detailing all events for the facilitation of the devotees. (ANI)

