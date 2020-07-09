Punjab CM to write to PM seeking cancellation of final term university, college exams

Chandigarh [India], July 6 (ANI): Terming the situation raised due to Covid-19 in the state 'non-conducive' to the conduct of examinations, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the interest and safety of the students.

The Chief Minister said he will seek revocation of the July 6 MHA orders on compulsory conduct of final terms exams in the universities/colleges by September, and withdrawal of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines accordingly.

Covid cases in Punjab are increasing every day and are projected to peak in September, Captain Amarinder pointed out, adding that he was not ready to risk the lives of the students in these circumstances.

"How can we take the risk of exposing students by bringing them together for exams at this juncture?," said the Chief Minister.

He further said that exams could not be held in online mode, which the UGC had suggested as an option, since a large section of the students in Punjab, especially in rural areas and among the backward communities, do not have access to affordable and uninterrupted Internet connectivity.

"It is just not feasible to hold exams in the current situation," he stressed.

Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed full agreement with the Chief Minister's view that the situation did not allow safe conduct of exams.

Pointing out that seven other states had already raised their concerns on this count with the central government, Amarinder said all Congress-ruled states had in fact decided to approach the Union Government in this regard.

It may be noted that the government of Punjab had already announced its decision to award degrees/diplomas, and promote students, on the basis of performance of past semesters, with those seeking a chance to improve their performance to be allowed to take exams whenever the situation improved. (ANI)

