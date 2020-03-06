Punjab CM urges PM Modi to institute a National Bravery Award to honour Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to institute a National Bravery Award in the name of Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh and issue a commemorative gold coin to honour of Diwan Todar Mal, in tribute for their sacrifices.

In a letter to the prime minister, Punjab chief minister praised the courage of Chhotte Sahibzade of Dasmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

"While Diwan Todar Mal had forsaken everything for the cause of righteousness and humanity, the unparalleled bravery and courage of Chhotte Sahibzade of Dasmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji has been gratefully acknowledged and remembered by Punjabis across the globe" he said.

Singh underlined the need for people outside Punjab, especially across the globe, to also draw inspiration from this unique act recorded in the annals of history.

While the tenth Guru's two elder sons - Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh- were martyred in battle at Chamkaur Sahib, the two younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, were buried alive at Sirhind in a most cruel and inhuman manner, he noted.

The two Chhotte Sahibzade, despite being of such tender age, showed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the Mughal Governor of Sirhind, said the Chief Minister in his letter.

He further pointed out that the supreme sacrifice and martyrdom of the Sikh Gurus had always inspired generations of Indians and formed a glorious part of the country's history.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji sacrificed his entire family in his struggle against injustice and oppression perpetrated by the Mughals and is therefore rightly regarded by history as 'Sarbans Daani', the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

