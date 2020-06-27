Punjab CM urges SAD to set their political compulsions aside in 'interest of state and its farmers'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to set their political compulsions aside and 'follow their heart in the interest of the state and its farmers' on the issue of the farm sector ordinances of the central government.

During the latest edition of his Facebook Live #AskCaptain session, CM Singh said, "SAD was not realising the grave implications of these Ordinances and was putting its political interests before the interests of the state. He warned that if SAD continues to put its political interests above those of the state, it would end up ruining Punjab."

Singh recalled that during his first tenure as the CM, he had abrogated the water agreements with neighbouring states to save Punjab''s water from being taken out via the proposed Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Not only had he gone against his own party on the issue, but had put his entire career on stake with this move, he recalled, adding that "Punjab''s interests are paramount for me, as they should be for the Akalis too".

Punjab CM said that if the Ordinances are allowed to be passed and enacted, the Centre will get the green signal to interfere in the state subject of Agriculture for all times.

"It will encourage the centre to go ahead and take whatever decisions they want on the subject. While the Ordinances may not have explicitly mentioned the MSP regime, it was clear that they would pave the way for the abolition of MSP," he said.

"Instead of backtracking on his party's support to two of the three points of the resolution adopted at the all-party meeting, Sukhbir should, in fact, come out in full and categorical support of the entire resolution, in letter and in spirit," he added.

All major political parties of Punjab, apart from BJP, on Wednesday had decided to appeal to the Centre to withdraw three 'anti-farmer' ordinances and not to tinker with the MSP regime. (ANI)

