Punjab CM visits grain market in Rupnagar to kick start paddy procurement

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday visited Morinda Grain Market in Rupnagar district to kick start paddy procurement in the state.

He promised that the procurement will take place smoothly, timely payments will be made and farmers will not face any problems.

"Kickstarted the paddy procurement at Morinda Grain Market, District Rupnagar today. Smooth procurement and timely payment of paddy will be ensured and I promise that farmers will not face any problem during the procurement," Channi tweeted.



Earlier on Saturday, Channi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal intervention in the issue of paddy procurement and allowing the state to start the procurement from October 3 only.

Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought his personal intervention to advise the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to withdraw its letter regarding postponement of procurement and allow the state to begin paddy procurement from October 1 instead of the proposed October 11.

Amid protests in Punjab and Haryana over Friday's order, the central government on Saturday took back its decision to postpone the procurement till October 11 and announced that it will start it from Sunday only.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, on Saturday said that the procurement will start from Sunday in both Haryana and Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a release said that the Central government has decided that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers. (ANI)

