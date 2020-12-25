Punjab Congress chief startles leadership during protest against farm laws

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Punjab Congress chief openly startled the party leadership on Thursday while the whole leadership was signing a memorandum on farm laws. PCC chief Sunil Jakhar took on the party system and senior leaders on the issue of Congress MPs who are sitting on protest at Jantar Mantar.

Jakhar's reaction came as a surprise to all the leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who were sitting in the lawns of the Congress headquarters, while all the MPs, CWC members and other senior leaders were signing the memorandum. In between Gulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry addressed the gathering.



As soon as Chaudhry finished his speech Jakhar raised hand and he was given the mike to speak. He straightforwardly raised the issue of three party MPs from Punjab who are sitting on dharna. Accusing the senior leaders he said, MPs are sitting on a protest for last so many days but no leader has approached them. The party is fighting for farmers but own MPs are not looked after. Other MPs from the party should have visited and supported them, but it didn't happen. We are saying it's a tough battle against the government.

He likened farmers agitation with Panipat War and said it can be called Sonipat War, It's certain that party will win this battle, but what about the efforts of these MPs? Shouldn't they be approached and supported and if we can't then should they be asked to call off the protests?" he added

Jakhar's statement came as a surprise for the leaders present there, General secretary Organisation KC Venugopal assured that the MPs will be approached.

The Congress party has submitted memorandum and letters with 2 crore signatures against the the farm laws to the President Ramnath Kovind and requested him to intervene. Along with that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has demanded that the government should call a joint session of the parliament and take back these laws. (ANI)

