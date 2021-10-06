Punjab Congress to march from Mohali to UP's Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): Punjab Congress on Thursday, will march from Punjab's Mohali to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in protest against the 'brutal murder' of farmers there, said Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

According to a statement issued by Sidhu's office. march would be led by him.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs separately to the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur incident.

Meanwhile, a five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi had left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport on Wednesday.

Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)