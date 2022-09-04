Punjab: Cong's Raja Warring, Sukhpal Khaira booked for circulating fake letterhead of AAP on social media

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Congress leaders Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira have been booked for circulating pseudo letterhead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on social media.

According to complainant Prabhjot Kaur, the Congress leaders posted forged documents on their official Twitter handles, bearing fabricated signatures of Arvind Kejriwal to defame the AAP.

The SAS Nagar Police on Saturday booked Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhpal Singh Khaira for forgery after they shared a list of chairpersons appointed in Punjab on a fabricated letterhead of Aam Aadmi Party that bore forged signatures of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The case has been registered on the complaint of AAP's SAS Nagar district President Prabhjot Kaur under sections 465 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act at Phase-1 Police Station, SAS Nagar.

"The complainant stated that she has noticed on her Twitter page that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhpal Singh Khaira posted forged documents by way of a Twitter post on their official Twitter account detailing the names of chairpersons appointed by the Government of Punjab in due course of their powers, however, the said list was forged by creating fabricated letterhead of Aam Aadmi party and further bears forged signatures of Arvind Kejriwal," informed the AAP.

Prabhjot Kaur said that being a district president of AAP, she personally verified the fact from the party office in Delhi about the genuineness of this document and it has come into her knowledge that no such list has ever been published by Arvind Kejriwal or any of the officials of Aam Aadmi Party.



"Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira had knowingly, deliberately, intentionally and with mala fide intention to defame the reputation of the party and with an intention to create unrest in the state of Punjab, had done this illegal act of forgery and fake news publication with their teasing comments just to mislead the people of Punjab," the complaint further stated. It is requested that appropriate legal action be taken against them, she added. (ANI)