Punjab: Contractual employees to hold indefinite strike soon

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways protested in Ludhiana over job regularisation on Monday and said, "will start an indefinite strike on November 23."

Speaking to ANI, Gurpreet Singh, a protester said, "We have been demanding the state government for a long time to make our jobs regular but unfortunately the struggle is still continuing."

"We have also held a protest two months back that continued for nine days when Captain Amarinder Singh was the chief minister of Punjab and demanded to make our jobs regular," he said.



The former chief minister back then promised us to make our jobs regular in twenty days but then it should not happen because he resigned from power and Charanjit Singh Channi took over the CM position, Singh said.

The current chief minister also promised the same. It has been two months now there is no update from this government too," he added.

The government keeps making promises to us but our demands have not been fulfilled yet.

Speaking further, Singh said, "from November 23, we will start an indefinite strike, if the government will not listen to us even after that, we will start blocking roads." (ANI)

