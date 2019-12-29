Batala (Punjab) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested for making a rape bid on a minor girl on Saturday.
According to police the accused is posted at Sadar Police Station here.
"An ASI, posted at Sadar police station, was arrested for making a rape bid on a minor girl, yesterday. A case has been registered and strictest action will be taken," said Jasbir Singh Roy, SP Batala
Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)
Punjab : Cop arrested for rape bid on minor
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 03:50 IST
