Punjab : Cop arrested for rape bid on minor

Batala (Punjab) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested for making a rape bid on a minor girl on Saturday.

According to police the accused is posted at Sadar Police Station here.

"An ASI, posted at Sadar police station, was arrested for making a rape bid on a minor girl, yesterday. A case has been registered and strictest action will be taken," said Jasbir Singh Roy, SP Batala

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

