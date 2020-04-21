Punjab cop recovering, 5 months physiotherapy needed: PGIMER

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): The policeman, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala, is recovering as his treatment is underway at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

"Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off (and later replanted) fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on 12 April, is recovering as his treatment is underway at PGIMER," said PGIMER in a statement.

The PGIMER informed that it will require 4-5 months of physiotherapy for his hands to become functional.

"Singh was operated on April 12, the surgery has been successful. It was complicated surgery as the hand was chopped off. For functional success, it will require 4-5 months as physiotherapy is needed," said Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER Chandigarh.

The policeman's hand was chopped off, and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday. (ANI)

