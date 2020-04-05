Punjab Coronavirus cases rises to 68

Chandigarh [Punjab], Apr 05 (ANI): Coronavirus cases in Punjab rose to 68 after three more persons tested positive for deadly infection on Sunday.

The state has also reported six deaths so far.

The three new positive cases are from Ludhiana, SAS Nagar and Barnala. The person found positive in Ludhiana had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

A total of 241 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been traced in Punjab and among them, seven have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Sunday rose to 3030 including 266 cured/discharged and 77 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

