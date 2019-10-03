Punjab: Court extends remand of seven accused in terror case till Oct 9

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The remand of seven of the eight arrested persons involved in Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module, a terrorist group, was extended till October 9 by a local court on Thursday.

Punjab police had busted the module on September 22 with the arrest of four of its members and recovered a huge cache of arms. The other accused were arrested later on. Till now, police have arrested eight accused in the case.

One accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, was presented before the court on Wednesday. He was sent to four-days in remand.

The state government has decided to handover further investigations in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a bid to ensure that the entire conspiracy is unravelled.

Police had suspected that the weapons were delivered across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan using drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'Jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command. (ANI)

