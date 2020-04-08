Punjab COVID-19 patient's family refuse to claim his body, district officials perform last rites

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Amritsar district administration on Tuesday performed the last rites of a COVID-19 positive victim after his family refused to claim the body.

"On Monday, after a former employee of the civic body here died of coronavirus his family was informed but did not come forward for the last rites. The district administration performed his last rites today after his family refused to claim the body," said Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar.

According to the health state department, the total count of positive cases in the state stands at 99. (ANI)

