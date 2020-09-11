Punjab: COVID-19 tests underway in Ludhiana via Community Health Centres

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Punjab, testing through Community Health Centres (CHC) is being conducted in rural areas of Ludhiana to combat the infection.

A medical officer from Sidhwan Bet village said on Friday: "Testing in these centres has benefited people living in rural areas. We also set up camps for people in containment zones."

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has said that without a vaccine, the only prevention is to take precautions.

"Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most COVID-19 related deaths here are caused by comorbidities and other lifestyle diseases," said Sidhu on being asked about state's COVID mortality rate.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 18,088 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

