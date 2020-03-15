Punjab crackdown on illegal sand mining- 9 arrested in special ops in six districts

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Saturday cracked down on sand mining being carried out at night in six districts of the state as nine persons were arrested, which led to the seizure of 18 vehicles which were used illegally in the night mining, according to DGP Dinkar Gupta.

"The seizures, made during the raids in Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Rural, Moga and Fazilka, included JCBs, tractor trolley and tippers," the DGP said.

So far, nine cases have been registered by the police. Further investigations are in progress.

The DGP said that similar raids would be carried out daily under the directives of the Chief Minister, who had received certain reports and complaints of illegal mining being carried out at night. "The special operations, to be conducted in all the concerned districts, will involve officers of the mining department. Police will accompany the civil officers deputed by the Deputy Commissioners," he said.

Giving details of last night's operations, Gupta said "In Ropar, though the night mining was hampered by rains, the raiding team nabbed three people with two sets of machinery. In Moga, two persons were arrested with two tractors and trolleys in PS City Moga."

According to the DGP, even though mining was not supposed to be carried out in the area, the duty officer at PS Sadar Fazilka discovered illegal operations being carried out early yesterday, and an FIR was registered under the Mining and Minerals Act, 1957. Eight tractors/trolleys were seized in the raid.

A special checking drive last night in Hoshiarpur led to the arrest of one person and recovery of tractor trolleys along with implants.

In Jalandhar Commissionerate, one case was registered against a farmer for illegally mining his own fields in PS Sadar, and a JCB was taken into possession. In the sixth raid, in Jalandhar Rural, four cases were registered and four persons arrested for indulging in night mining activity, said Gupta, adding that 3 tippers and 1 tractor-trolley had been confiscated.

The DGP said the Chief Minister had also directed the police to extend all support to the mining department and concerned district officials in the special raids against night mining. "Every complaint was being taken seriously and nobody found guilty of involvement would be spared," he added. (ANI)

