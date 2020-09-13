Punjab CS assures private hospitals of full govt support to address concerns in combating COVID-19

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday assured private hospitals partnering the state in the fight against COVID -19 of all possible help from the government to address their concerns, including the availability of medicines, PPE kits, as well as disposal of bio-medical waste generated at their facilities.

According to a press note from Punjab government, the Chief Secretary gave the assurance during a Video Conference interaction with all the private hospitals that are working as equal partners with the state government in treating COVID cases in the 22 districts of the state.

Representatives of more than 100 private health facilities assured the state government of their full support in combating the pandemic and offered to add as many beds as may be needed for the care of COVID patients in the state in order to save lives, the press note said.



The press note read, "While urging the private hospitals to intensify their efforts to support the people of the state amid spiraling cases of COVID, which was necessitating increased hospitalisation, Vini asked them to use the present crisis as an opportunity to earn public goodwill and not for profiteering. She also urged the hospitals to reach out to the families of the patients and try to reduce the trauma and stress being faced by them."

More than 100 participants from private facilities across the state joined the interaction, which was attended by Health Advisor to the State, Dr. KK Talwar, and PS to CM Tejveer Singh, along with officials from the Departments of Health and MER and senior officers from the district administration and civil surgeons.

The meeting was informed that more than 180 private hospitals have come forward in the fight against the pandemic, and have already offered over 2300 beds for Level 2 and over 900 beds for Level 3 treatment of COVID patients. The state government has given around 100 ventilators to the private hospitals free of charge to support their efforts, said Vini, adding that the Punjab government recognises the support being given by the private hospitals in these critical times. (ANI)

