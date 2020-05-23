Punjab Dairy Development department sets up free milk testing labs across the state

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Punjab government on Saturday announced that special laboratories have been set up at the district level to test the quality and adulteration of milk.

"Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has said that special laboratories have been set up to check the quality and adulteration of milk," said a release from the Punjab government.

"He said that this would also help to keep a check on the anti-social elements who are endangering the lives of the people by providing adulterated milk," it added.

Any consumer can get a sample of milk checked at his district office or nearby training center from 9.00 am to 11.00 am by bringing just 50 grams of unboiled milk. The test would be done free of cost and the result would be given on the spot, said the Minister.

"By testing milk in this way consumers can ensure that the price at which they buy milk pays back the full value of their money. At the same time it can be ascertained whether we are providing pure or toxic milk to our children," the release read further. (ANI)

