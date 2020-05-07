Representative Image
Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15

ANI | Updated: May 07, 2020 17:12 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Punjab Government on Thursday announced that summer vacations will be observed in government colleges and universities across the state for a month.
The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15.
"The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15," the tweet read. (ANI)

