Punjab: Dense fog condition continue to prevail in Pathankot

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Dense fog conditions prevailed in Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday.

"The fog layer seen over mainly Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and other regions like Uttar Pradesh is free from a dense layer of fog. Another layer is seen over some parts of Bihar," India Meteorological Department predicted.

"The visibility recorded in Patiala, and Ganganagar was 25 meters. While in Churu and Purnea, it was 50 meters. The visibility in Delhi (Palam) was 100 meters and in Ambala and Delhi (Safdarjung), the visibility recorded was 200 meters. The visibility in Amritsar, Jammu, Patna, Bhagalpur and Malda was 500 m," IMD added.





Earlier on Friday morning, parts of North India including the national capital witnessed cold wave conditions with dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for the second morning on the trot, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhiites woke up to dense fog in the morning on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and the temperature dropping to below 8 degrees Celcius in most parts of the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD stated. (ANI)

