Punjab Deputy CM orders strict action over sale of drugs in Moga, Ferozepur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 8 (ANI): Reiterating the strong stand taken by the Punjab government against drugs, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has taken strict notice of the reports of the sale of drugs in two villages of Moga and Ferozepur districts, Rauli and Wajidpur respectively.

The Deputy Chief Minister has ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of both the districts to take strict action by taking personal intervention in this matter. The action has to be initiated as per law to attach the property of drug dealers. Along with this, it has also been asked to initiate disciplinary action against the police officers who did not take concrete action in the matter of drugs. After taking all these actions, it has been asked to submit the report within three days, said the Office of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister in a press statement.



Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department, said that any laxity in taking action in drug dealing would not be tolerated and negligent and police officers would also not be spared. Properties of drug dealers should be attached. He said, in this regard, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also issued strict instructions in the meeting of district police chiefs asking them to adopt zero tolerance in the matter of drugs.

In view of the instructions given by the Deputy Chief Minister, Principal Secretary (Home) has issued letters to the SSPs of Moga and Ferozepur. In these letters, notice has been taken that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have ordered the district police chiefs to take strict action against the drugs, but according to the social media reports, drugs are being sold openly in the said villages and the police do not take any concrete steps.

Principal Secretary (Home) has asked both the SSPs to pay personal attention to these matters and take strict action against drug dealers. Apart from this, a case of disciplinary action should be prepared and sent against the police officers who did not take any concrete action. It is been ordered that all action should be taken within three days. (ANI)

