Punjab DGP asks police field officers to be more proactive

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Friday asked the police field officers to be more proactive in view of the latest internal security inputs received by the department.

He was reviewing the state's law and order with all SSPs and senior police officers of the state in Phillaur.

A press release from the state's information and public relations department said, "During the meeting, the DGP reviewed the performance of districts on parameters like action against terrorism, organised crime, drive against drugs, untraced murders, rapes and POSCO cases."

The meeting also deliberated upon issues like strengthening of security of threatened persons and places in the wake of latest internal security inputs besides targeting Focus Areas in police working, including police station records, police databases and criminal records, screening of police officers, disposal of seized drugs and liquor and case property vehicles.

According to the press release, After extensive deliberations with IG Ranges, Commissioners of Police and SSPs at the brainstorming session, the police department has decided to earmark a designated Police Officer, in the rank of ASI/HC/Constable, for each of the 12700 villages of the State. The designated police officer would provide a ready Point of Contact (PPOC) for the people living in the villages of the State.

Disclosing this, the DGP further said the names and phone numbers of the Police Officers would be shared with the people by displaying them on the Punjab Police website. The Village Police Officer would visit the village once every week to understand the issues and concerns of the community.

In addition, it was also decided at the meeting to set up Women Helpdesks, which will be manned by women officers,in all districts. Designated women police personnel, of the rank of constable and above, will also be deployed in all the 406 police station.

The names of these woman police officers would also be displayed on the PP website along with their ranks and phone numbers.

These officials would provide the necessary interface, besides acting as a bridge between the police and the people. They would also listen to the concerns and grievances of the people and also provide the necessary police support and security. These officials will seek to replace Zail (a group of villages) System of earlier times, with one ASI/HC looking after a group of 8-10 villages.

Apart from this, these officials will keep tabs and gather information about the criminals including their activities and whereabouts, criminals missing from the village etc, drug sale and distribution too. The Village Police Officer would emerge as a friendly village cop and help to build and populate a digital village information system, the DGP added. (ANI)

