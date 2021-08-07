Punjab DGP launches several police infrastructure projects in Nawanshahr

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Dinkar Gupta on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects to develop a Police infrastructure in Nawanshahr district.

The DGP laid the foundation stone of the District Police Lines project at Jethu Majara village and said that the long-awaited project is coming up almost 26 years after the formation of the district.

Spread over 10 acres, the District Police Lines is being made with the cost of Rs 25 crores. It will have all the required facilities including stadium/parade ground, quarter guard, GO mess, GO quarters, NGO hostels, barracks, Administration Block, police dispensary, police gym and MT Section etc.

The DGP was accompanied by MLA Nawanshashr Angad Singh, Deputy Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, IG Ludhiana Range Naunihal Singh and SSP SBS Nagar Alka Meena.

Prior to the launching of the Police Lines project, DGP Dinkar Gupta inaugurated a newly established District Police Office (DPO), which comprises conference hall, a spacious public room with separate feeding corner for nursing mothers and a video conference room.



Later, the DGP also inaugurated Police Station Sadar Balachaur, Police Station Sadar Nawanshahr and Mukandpur Police Station building.

DGP Gupta directed SSP SBS Nagar Alka Meena to get installed CCTV cameras and record compactors in the newly constructed police station.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Dinkar Gupta said there are 382 Police Stations in the state of which 80 new Police Stations are being constructed with the cost of Rs 200 crores. All the new police stations are expected to be functional by October this year. (ANI)









