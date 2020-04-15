Punjab DGP Punjab honours 25 policemen

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): Director General of Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta on Wednesday honoured 25 police officers for their exceptional community service on the frontlines of COVID-19 operations.

These police officers have been honoured under the 'Director General of Police Honour for Exemplary Sewa to Society.' "This award is to give recognition to the sacrifice of over 45,000 policemen who are working relentlessly across the state," said Gupta.

"These 25 police officers were selected from the nominations sent by the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police for the award introduced at the initiative of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," added the DGP. (ANI)

