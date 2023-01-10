Punjab DGP reviews law and order situation of state

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): In order to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday reviewed the ground-level law and order situation in the state.

Addressing all eight Range IGs/DIGs, 28 CPs/SSPs, 117 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 413 Station House Officers (SHOs) in Punjab, DGP asked the officials to ensure effective action against drugs and gangsters of the state. He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill.



Following Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government's zero tolerance against terrorists and gangsters, he asked the District Heads of Police to use effective law against anti-social elements and also invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in terror activities.

He also asked the officials to identify the drug hotspots in every police station area and give a special focus on pharmaceutical drugs to root out the menace from the state. He warned that the concerned SHO will be held responsible for any leniency in handling drug cases.

Emphasizing the need to bring professionalism into policing, the DGP asked field officers to register even minor cases, take preventive actions open history sheets and solve cases using technical inputs and keep track of bailed-out criminals.

He asked all the Police Personnel on-field duties to be more accessible to the common public and build friendly relations with citizens by picking up their calls, holding public meetings, and by involving themselves in youth clubs. (ANI)

