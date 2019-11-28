Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab: Educational institutes to get free books on teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:31 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Punjab government has decided to provide a free set of four books based on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to all higher educational institutes and libraries across the state.
According to an official statement, these books have been published by the state's Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and are authored by the prominent writers which include 'Coffee Table Book -The Golden Tree' dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev by Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar, a book on compilation of Guru Nanak Bani and its explanation 'Guru Nanak Bani-Path and Vyakhya' by prominent Sikh scholar Dr Ratan Singh Jaggi.
It will also have a book based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev titled 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji -- Life and Relics' by Prof Gurbir Singh and Research Fellow Saliner Singh and another book which contains details of the 70 places in Punjab visited by Guru Nanak Dev during his lifetime 'Lonely Planet-Guru Nanak's Blessed Trail' by Puneetinder Sidhu.
"Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, while receiving of the set of books from the officials of Tourism Department, said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to provide a free set of books to all the higher educational institutes and libraries of the state.
He said that this is just a small initiative of the Punjab government to connect our youths and young generation towards the invaluable teachings and message of peace and universal brotherhood preached by Guru Nanak Dev.
"These books are authored by the prominent scholars which are also a rich source of information for the research scholars and academicians," added Channi.
Briefing further about this initiative, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Vikas Partap said that the two sets of books each to be sent to Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Punjab Vidhan Sabha libraries.
Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Director Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, said that he has been assigned the duty to tie up with all the institutes and libraries to the safe delivery of books and said that his office is personally getting in touch with all the concerned for timely completion of this task. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:58 IST

Punjab Min demands early merger of DCCBs into PSCB for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday met Union Minister Anurag Thakur and demanded an early merger of District Central Co-operative Banks into Punjab State Co-Operative Bank with a single focus for the restructuring of Co-operative Ba

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:54 IST

Uddhav first Thackeray to ascend to Maharashtra's top post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, capping off a month-long political drama in the state following the Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:50 IST

Hyderabad-based activist comes up with 'Bring Plastic, Take...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): In an attempt to reduce the use of plastic, a Hyderabad-based activist has started a campaign called 'Bring Plastic, Take Sapling' which aims at replacing plastics with greenery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:41 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to provide ownership to over 40 lakh...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:35 IST

PM Modi congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra CM

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:27 IST

Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal take oath as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:26 IST

Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:25 IST

Manmohan Singh congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, hails his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai sworn-in as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:04 IST

CMP of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Food at Rs 10; 'One Rupee Clinic' to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, has promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 and launching 'One Rupee Clinic' at the 'taluka' level facilitati

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:58 IST

Air Marshal RKS Shera visits Air Force equipment depot in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Air Force Maintenance Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Shera visited an equipment depot here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:50 IST

BJP's Chandra Pant wins Pithoragarh assembly by-polls

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pant on Thursday won the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls by defeating Congress party's Anju Lunthi.

Read More
iocl