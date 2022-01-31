Sukhbir Singh Badal filing nomination papers from Jalalabad (Photo/ANI)
Sukhbir Singh Badal filing nomination papers from Jalalabad (Photo/ANI)

Punjab elections: Sukhbir Singh Badal files nomination papers from Jalalabad

ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 13:55 IST


Jalalabad (Punjab) [India], January 31 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal filed nomination from Jalalabad seat for the Punjab Assembly elections on Monday.
After filing the nomination papers, he wished Congress' candidate Mohan Singh Phalianwala, who is a former BSP leader.
BSP and SAD are alliance partners in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Badal said, "I would like to tell him 'Best of luck'. He is a senior leader. It is good that he is contesting."
Phalianwala has been pitted against Badal by Congress from Jalalabad.
Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

