Punjab: Engineering student killed after scuffle at Patiala University

Patiala (Punjab) [India], February 27 (ANI): An engineering student died while two others were injured after a scuffle erupted between two groups at Patiala University in Punjab on Monday.

According to police, information was received that a student of BTech second year was earlier stabbed with a knife.





"We received information that a boy named Navjoot Singh, a student of B Tech's second year was earlier stabbed with a knife," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patiala Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said.

"We have received information about three people so far, but the issue is yet not clear. The case will be registered after the post-mortem, the probe is underway," he added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

