Punjab: Excise Department destroys 1.30 lakh litres of illicit liqour

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Excise Department in Punjab on Thursday seized and destroyed 1.30 lakh litres of illicit liqour under the aegis of Operation Red Rose.



In addition to this, tarpaulins, two drums, one pipe were confiscated, according to a statement released by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

A raid was conducted in villages Khera Bet and New Rajapur in Ludhiana on Thursday. The operation was jointly undertaken by the excise department and local police teams.

"An FIR has been lodged in the jurisdictional police station by the department", the statement added. (ANI)

