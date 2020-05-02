Punjab extends parole period beyond 16 weeks

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet has approved the extension of parole period beyond 16 weeks during epidemics and disasters for those sentenced to seven years or less.

"Punjab Cabinet has approved the extension of parole period beyond 16 weeks during epidemics and disasters, for those sentenced to seven years or less. The Cabinet okayed suitable amendments to the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Act 1962," informed Punjab Public Relations Department on Saturday. (ANI)

