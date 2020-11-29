Punjab farmers are protesting due to state politics: Anil Vij over ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' protests

Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that Punjab farmers were protesting against the farm laws due to internal state politics and hoped that the issues will be resolved after dialogue between the Centre and Farmer Unions.

"The farm laws have been accepted by farmers across the country except those in Punjab. It is due to internal politics and engineered agendas, the farmers are protesting there. The Centre has invited the agitated farmers for a dialogue. I am hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon," Vij told the reporters here.

Earlier in the day, reaching out to protesting farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand".

He urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them earlier than December 3.

"To farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border and Punjab border, I would like to tell them that the central government is ready to discuss all their issues over a meeting called upon by the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. We are ready to hear all their concerns and demands," Shah told ANI.

Responding to Shah's appeal to the farmers' union to shift to the designated protest site, farmers said the government's promise of an early meeting 'on a condition' is not good.

"Amit Shah Ji has called for an early meeting on a 'condition', it's not good. He should have offered talks with an open heart without any condition. We'll hold a meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response," Jagjit Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab President, at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

The farmers have embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three farm laws. (ANI)